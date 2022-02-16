Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Lock Upp trailer launch day. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut and director-producer Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi ahead of the trailer launch of their upcoming reality show, Lock Upp. In several videos and pictures that have emerged online, the duo was seen taking blessings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her visit to the gurudwara, Kangana Ranaut wore a navy blue suit and covered her head with a matching dupatta. Ekta Kapoor opted for an off white suit. She too covered her head and kept her hair loose.

The duo was seen taking blessings.

Ekta Kapoor opted for an off white ethnic outfit.

Kangana Ranaut wore navy blue ethnic wear and covered her head with a matching dupatta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the videos, Kangana and Ekta were seen inside the gurudwara as they folded their hands in prayers. The duo also kneeled as they prayed. Kangana and Ekta also posed for pictures as they exited the gurudwara. The team will launch the trailer of the show after their visit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lock Upp, to be hosted by Kangana, will have 16 controversial celebrities put together in a lock-up. They will be stripped of their amenities. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27. The two platforms will live stream this show 24x7.

Talking about the project, Kangana had said at the show's launch, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp."

She had added, "I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most fearless show ever."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, Kangana had confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Going to host my first show ever! For lady boss @ektakapoor." However, she had deleted it later.

Recently, Kangana had announced the wrap up of her upcoming maiden project Tiku Weds Sheru. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. The film marks the first project produced by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films. The film will first release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut bashes 'B-grade strugglers’ who bad-mouth her, ‘haters’ who filed FIRs in Lock Upp teaser. Watch

Meanwhile, Kangana recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie Tejas. Apart from Tejas, she also has Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency and The Incarnation: Sita.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON