Kangana Ranaut bashes 'B-grade strugglers’ who bad-mouth her, ‘haters’ who filed FIRs in Lock Upp teaser. Watch

Kangana Ranaut gave a glimpse of the ‘jail cells’ from her upcoming reality series Lock Upp. The show, which Kangana will host, will see 16 celeb contestants locked up in a ‘jail’ while competing with each other in tasks to earn Kangana's favour and their freedom.

In a teaser for the show, posted on Instagram, she is seen walking across a jail lockup. Several people dressed in orange jumpsuits normally worn by inmates in American prisons are also seen walking in. Kangana, known for being outspoken, captioned the teaser: "Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! (My jail is such that neither hooliganism not dad's money will help you)."

Addressing the legal battles and controversies from her personal life, the actor says in Hindi, "There are two kinds of people in the world- one who like me and others are those B-grade strugglers who stay in news by bad-mouthing me. These haters filed FIRs against me to drown my voice and applied the nepotism formula. My life has been turned into a 24x7 reality show. But now it's my turn."

Introducing her show, Kangana then says, "I am bringing the baap of biggest reality shows. My jail, my rules, and locked here will be 16 controversial celebrities and I'll do with them what I want." The teaser also informs that the show's trailer will be out on February 16.

The reality show is being backed by Ekta Kapoor. The show will begin streaming on February 27 on Alt Balaji and MX Player. The show, unlike many other reality shows in the past, will stream live 24x7. Ekta and Kangana have repeatedly emphasised on the controversial nature of the show and its contestants.

Speaking at the show's launch, Kangana had said, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most fearless show ever."

