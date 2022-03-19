Kangana Ranaut and Payal Rohatgi clash again on Lock Upp: 'What kind of stupidity is this'. Watch

Kangana Ranaut is seen scolding Payal Rohatgi on the latest episode of Lock Upp. Kangana, who is the host of the reality TV show, assesses the performance of the contestants in the weekend episodes known as Judgement Day. Kangana, who had engaged in a war of words with Payal on the premiere episode itself, was seen slamming the actor once again in an upcoming episode. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut reacts as Payal Rohatgi says she uses Alia Bhatt's name for attention in heated quarrel on Lock Upp

A new promo of the episode due to be aired on Saturday night was shared on Alt Balaji's Instagram handle. The promo started with Kangana questioning Payal Rohatgi's leadership skills, which has faced criticism from fellow contestants in the previous episodes as well. Kangana told the actor, "Payal aap jo aise jhanda leke ghumti hain 'mai leader hu, sirf main hi bolungi' (Payal the way you carry the flag that 'I am the leader, only I will speak'), that's precisely what a leader should not do."

As Payal began to explain what a leader means for her, Kangana interrupted her and scolded, "tum apne thoughts mat batao (you don't tell me your thoughts), understand? You are not going to tell me the definition of a leader."

Payal went on to say, "main leader hu apne liye (I am a leader for my own sakes)." To this, Kangana responded, "Aisa bhi koi leader hota hai jo sirf apne liye leader hai (there can be a leader who is a leader for only themselves)? What kind of stupidity is this." Payal then said to Kangana that she is free to choose another leader in her place, to which the actor replied, "You are not going to tell me who to drop and who to keep. This is not your show."

Viewers of the show expressed support for Kangana in the comment section, with one saying, "Kangana on fire." Another said, "Ye Payal bahot disrespectfully baat karti hai Kangana se bhi (Payal talks disrespectfully with Kangana as well)." Several others agreed with Kangana's comments about Payal's leadership skills.

Lock Upp is a captivity-based reality show which streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm.

