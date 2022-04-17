Kangana Ranaut: 'Tusshar is my biggest supporter, even in my fights with people from film industry'

Kangana Ranaut has said that Tusshar Kapoor is her biggest supporter in the film industry. She spoke after welcoming him on her reality show, Lock Upp. Tusshar, along with his sister, showrunner Ekta Kapoor, appeared on Lock Upp to celebrate 300 million views of the show. They also celebrated the fifth anniversary of Ekta's digital platform Alt Balaji. (Also read: Fans notice how Alia Bhatt's wedding dress was earlier worn by Kangana Ranaut)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tusshar entered the jail and met all the contestants. Ekta addressed him as Tushki and welcomed him on the show while Tusshar said, "I knew Mandana is a mischievous one. But coming here...I feel like I am at Madame Tussauds and the statues have all come alive.

Tusshar then told Kangana, "Thank you, I was so looking forward to talking to you and watch Ekta in my pet peeve. " Ekta then said she was happy to welcome him on the show. "You are one of my favourites. I always tweet to her after watching her films," Tusshar said.

Kangana smiled as she replied saying, "I want to say this, I do not have a bigger supporter in this industry than Tusshar. In this entire film industry, he supports me so much. It is unbelievable. Even in all kinds of fights that I have with film industry people and Tusshar is the first one to support me." Tusshar folded his hands and thanked Kangana saying, “How sweet!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While on the show, Tusshar played a few games with the contestants and also talked about his new book, Bachelor Dad. He also gifted a copy of his book to Munawar Faruqui and told him, “At least you accept that you are a single dad. Believe me, it is cool.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON