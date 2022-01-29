Kapil Sharma recalls how 'Gauri bhabhi' reacted when he gatecrashed Shah Rukh Khan's house party in 'nikkar'

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma revisited many instances from his life on his new Netflix standup special, Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. One of the anecdotes he shared was about actor Shah Rukh Khan and a 3 am visit that Kapil paid him.

Kapil said that as he got more and more popular with the success of his show, it also gave him wrong ideas about the power his name held. He recalled the one time time his cousin had come visiting and wished to see Shah Rukh Khan's famous home in Mumbai, Mannat.

Kapil said that he was drunk when he accepted his cousin's request. “We went there and a party was on. "The gates were open and I decided to ‘misuse’ my fame. I told my driver, take the car in. The security guys saw my face and let me in. They thought I must have been invited. When I got inside, I realised we were not doing the right thing. I thought we should leave. But just then, some special manager of Shah Rukh Khan came outside and invited us in. It was 3am at that point,” he said.

“Kapde bhi kya maine nikkar pehni hui hai (I am wearing a pair of knickers). With a pair of sketchers, chewing a paan, and high. Darwaza khola too Gauri bhabhi and unki 3-4 saheliya baithi hui hain (Gauri and her few friends were sitting there). She thought Shah Rukh must have called me. I said ‘hello’, she said, ‘Shah Rukh is inside. Please.’ I went inside and Shah Rukh Khan was dancing the way he always does, even at his home. I was baffled. I went up to him and said, ‘Bhai sorry. My cousin is here and she wanted to see Shah Rukh Khan’s house. It was open so I came in.’ Shah Rukh replied, ‘Would you come in had my bedroom door been open too?’”

Kapil chuckled as he remembered the instance. He added that Shah Rukh was not upset and instead, he danced with him for hours and Kapil was the last person to leave the party. “He came downstairs to see me off. His entire staff took pictures with me that he clicked,” Kapil said. He added that that was when he realised that he still had bigger things to achieve in life.

