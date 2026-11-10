Karan Johar defends Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna against criticism over their relationship; slams those demeaning their family

In October, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were guests on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan. After their February wedding and a run of promotions for their Telugu film Ranabaali, this was the first time fans could get an insight into their relationship. And those who didn’t like it were quite vocal about everything they felt their marriage lacked. Karan, who had previously seen something similar happen to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, backed the couple and criticised those demeaning their family.

Karan Johar defends Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were guests on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan in October.

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Talking to THR India, Karan spoke about the criticism Rashmika and Deverakonda have faced since their appearance on his show. “Everyone's entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem. Who are you? Are you a counsellor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family? You are commenting on their families. You can have an opinion on any celebrity. Don't demean their families. Their families weren't on that couch,” he said.

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Recalls Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh facing this storm

{{^usCountry}} Deepika and Ranveer were guests on Season 8 of Koffee With Karan, and the couple’s relationship and marriage were also picked apart afterwards. Calling what happened ‘downright regressive’, Karan added, “They are beautifully in love. Such good actors in love with each other. They were just being honest about their lives. Since when should honesty be judged? You should be appreciative of someone's honesty.” Karan also mentioned that it was not just couples on the show; there were often times when something he had said would be heavily scrutinised also. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika and Ranveer were guests on Season 8 of Koffee With Karan, and the couple’s relationship and marriage were also picked apart afterwards. Calling what happened ‘downright regressive’, Karan added, “They are beautifully in love. Such good actors in love with each other. They were just being honest about their lives. Since when should honesty be judged? You should be appreciative of someone's honesty.” Karan also mentioned that it was not just couples on the show; there were often times when something he had said would be heavily scrutinised also. {{/usCountry}}

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About Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika and Deverakonda worked together in Geetha Govindam in 2018 and became a favourite on-screen pair after the film became a hit. They reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019 despite Rashmika going through personal upheaval after breaking off her engagement to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty in 2018. They never reunited on-screen but remained friends off-screen, with Rashmika often spotted at the gym with Deverakonda or at his family home. Fans soon began to realise that the couple was taking vacations together, though they tried to keep it on the down-low.

Rashmika and Deverakonda got secretly engaged in October last year and revealed the news of their marriage only days before their Udaipur wedding. On Koffee With Karan, Deverakonda remarked that Rashmika proposed to him 100 times over the course of a year before he even considered marrying her. He also showed off the ring he had given her, revealing that he got down on one knee only during their pre-wedding festivities. He stated that he was insulted; many believed that another ring Rashmika wore was her engagement ring, as it was ‘not his style’. After the episode dropped, the couple received heavy criticism, particularly for the way he behaved towards her.