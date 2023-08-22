Karan Johar reveals Richard Gere's Koffee With Karan episode was most boring: 'I was going to pass out'

In 2007, Hollywood actor Richard Gere became the first international celebrity to grace the famous Koffee couch on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan (KWK). However, during a rapid-fire round at the Express Adda on Monday, Karan revealed his episode was the 'most boring' out of all the KWK episodes, right from the first season in 2004. Also read: Kareena Kapoor refuses to be like 'old version' seen on Koffee With Karan Karan Johar with Richard Gere in a still from a Koffee With Karan season 2 episode.

Karan Johar on the most boring KWK episode

At the recent event, actor Ananya Panday asked Karan during their chat, "What was the most boring Koffee With Karan episode and you can't say mine because you are only taking shots at me."

In response, Karan Johar said, "Oh dear! It was... so it was Richard Gere. I swear, at one point I thought I was going to pass out... it got very intense. It was the first Hollywood celebrity we had, and I hope I never meet him and he never sees this, but it was deathly boring."

When asked whom Karan would cast in Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s roles if he were to remake his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 35 years from now, Karan replied, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.”

Richard Gere's KWK episode

Over the last almost two decades, Koffee With Karan has seen Karan Johar interview top Indian celebrities and get all kinds of honest and hilarious answers out of his guests. Everyone from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have been seen in multiple KWK episodes.

Richard Gere, is one of the few international celebrities, who were seen on the chat show. The actor's Koffee With Karan season 2, episode 15 aired in May 2007 on Star World. The two had discussed Richard's experiences in India, AIDS awareness as well as the humanitarian work done by various Hollywood and Bollywood celebs.

Richard, who is known for films such as Pretty Woman (1990) and Runaway Bride (1999), among others, had called actor Bipasha Basu ‘very sexy and hot’ on KWK. “I can tell you she (Bipasha) is very sexy and hot. Yeah, she is terrific and very bright too,” he had said.

About Koffee With Karan

From making confessions and revelations to answering questions about other celebrities, Karan's celebrity guests have been candid in their appearances on the chat show, which went on air 19 years ago.

Celebs such as Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji and many others have made snarky remarks on Koffee With Karan, over the years. From Koffee quiz and rapid-fire rounds to unconventional pairings of guests – Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, for instance – have made KWK one of the best-known celebrity chat shows in India.

Koffee With Karan season 7 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last year, and had Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, among many other celebrities as guests.

