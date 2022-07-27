Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Kareena Kapoor shares pics, hints at shooting with Karan Johar for Koffee With Karan season 7: 'I like my Koffee black'
web series

Kareena Kapoor shares pics, hints at shooting with Karan Johar for Koffee With Karan season 7: 'I like my Koffee black'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has dropped hints about filming for an upcoming episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 7. She shared pictures from her latest shoot.
Kareena Kapoor to appear on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7.
Published on Jul 27, 2022 12:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday and treated fans to pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in an all-black look, she wrote in the caption, “I like my Koffee black.” It left fans wondering if the actor is the next guest to grace the couch on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor calls herself ‘proud mommy’, shows off son Taimur's certificate from Spanish class)

In the pictures she posted, Kareena appeared in a glamourous avatar. Sporting wavy hair, she opted for a black blazer underneath a black bralette. She added a pop of colour with bright nails as she posed for the camera.

After she shared the photos, celebrities like Shibani Dandekar and Punit Malhotra, left heart emojis in the comments section of her post. A fan wrote, “So yesterday you did shoot for Koffee With Karan.” Another one said, “We like you in black.” Kareena recently resumed work after spending weeks in London with her family.

RELATED STORIES

Karan Johar is back as the host of his chat show Koffee with Karan, which first aired in 2004. Previously in the sixth season of the show, Kareena appeared in an episode with Priyanka Chopra. “Whoever thought that I would have both of you on the same sofa... I think you should give us some breaking news,” Karan said during the last season. The two were seen together in the finale episode.

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan will feature Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Karan asked Ananya ‘what's brewing’ between her and actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. During the rapid fire round, Karan also asked Vijay about the craziest place he's had sex. The last episode of Karan Johar’s show had Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It marked Samantha’s debut on the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kareena kapoor karan johar koffee with karan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP