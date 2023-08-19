Katrina Kaif on Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven 2: 'Can't remember a time when I just had to finish entire season in 1 go'

After veteran actor Zeenat Aman, another celebrity has praised Made in Heaven 2 after watching it recently. On Saturday, actor Katrina Kaif reviewed the web series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Taking to Instagram Stories, Katrina revealed that she ‘just had to’ binge-watch the second season of the Prime Video series that premiered last week. Also read: Zeenat Aman calls Sobhita Dhulipala 'a vision, albeit a complicated one' in Made in Heaven 2

Katrina calls Made in Heaven 2 binge-worthy

Along with a 'must-watch' sticker and a poster of the show, Katrina wrote, “What a show, can't remember a time when I just had to finish the entire season in one go, all the characters just keep you hooked..."

Tagging the show's producers and directors, Katrina further wrote, “Amazing so well done... no stone left unturned in putting up a spectacular show (heart emojis)... binge-worthy. And the ENTIRE cast just brilliantly performed.”

About Made in Heaven 2

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made in Heaven season 2 started streaming on Prime Video from August 9. In the new season, wedding planners Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara and Arjun Mathur's Karan are back with grander weddings.

Made In Heaven 2 features the same cast as season 1– Sobhita, Arjun, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi – and some new faces, such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra. Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar and Sarah Jane Dias, among others, were seen as the brides in the second season. Apart from Zoya and Reema, the episodes are directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nitya Mehra.

Made in Heaven 2 controversy

Recently, Dalit author and journalist Yashica Dutt demanded due credit in Made in Heaven season 2. In a long Instagram post, Yashica had said that her book, Coming Out as Dalit: A Memoir, served as an inspiration in the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed fifth episode in the Prime Video series, adding that she wasn’t formally credited.

The fifth episode in the show, titled The Heart Skipped a Beat, showed Radhika Apte as Pallavi Menke, a Dalit author. It grabbed attention for the inter-caste marriage it explored and the 'beautiful Dalit-Buddhist wedding' sequence.

Made in Heaven 2 makers had recently taken to social media to deny all claims made by Yashica. Soon after the creators of Made In Heaven 2 addressed the controversy around Yashica claiming formal credit, they found themselves on the receiving end of flak from fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

He took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, accusing the show of 'violating the understanding behind the provision of clothing'. He said that an episode of Made in Heaven 2 used his designs but without credit, and that he didn't know his creations would be presented by a 'fictitious designer' having a 'fictitious label' on the show.

