Zeenat Aman calls Sobhita Dhulipala 'a vision, albeit a complicated one' in Made in Heaven 2; she reacts: 'BRB shaking'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has showered praises on Made in Heaven 2 as well as its lead actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Zeenat re-shared an old post by Zoya Akhtar, who created the web series along with Reema Kagti. Tagging Zoya in her post, Zeenat also said that she looks forward to 'more storytelling from your creative stable'. (Also Read | Tarun Tahiliani slams Made In Heaven 2 makers) Zeenat Aman spoke about Sobhita Dhulipala in Made in Heaven 2.

Zeenat's note for Made in Heaven

Zeenat wrote, "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Made in Heaven for a riveting second season! I just finished watching it last night. @sobhitad you are a vision, albeit a complicated one. And @arjun_mathur, yours was a standout performance! @zoieakhtar, I look forward to more storytelling from your creative stable (purple heart emoji)."

Sobhita re-shares Zeenat's post

Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram Stories and reacted to Zeenat's compliment. She wrote, “BRB shaking!!! This is too special. Thank you Zeenat Ji, I adore you (face holding back tears and red heart emoji).”

Zeenat Aman and Sobhita Dhulipala shared posts on Instagram.

Sobhita earlier spoke about Zeenat, Don 3

Recently, Sobhita held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. A person said that they would love to see her in Don 3. She replied, "So many questions about Don!!! What can I even say. I (heart emoji) Roma man. So frikkin fire. Would be a total dream. Obviously." Zeenat played Roma in the 1978 film Don while Priyanka Chopra essayed the role in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).

When asked about 'actress you inspire from', she said, "For a variety of reasons--Rekha ji, Vyjayantimala ji, @thezeenataman, @priyankachopra, @kanganaranaut, #SmitaPatil."

About Made in Heaven

Sobhita was recently seen in season two of Made in Heaven released on Prime Video on August 10. Set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings, the Prime Video series follows wedding planners Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) and Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) navigating the complexities of organising wedding ceremonies while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways.

Made in Heaven season two has been produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The new installment is directed by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nitya Mehra. The first season of Made in Heaven, which premiered in 2019, received critical acclaim and an International Emmy nomination for Arjun. Season one explored themes of class divide, sexuality and acceptance.

