Kavya Thapar: I keep a very open mind and don’t restrict myself

Actor Kavya Thapar finds trolling on social media funny and enjoys laughing along with the trollers instead of feeling bad about it.

Kavya Thapar

“Hundreds of people can’t be made happy at a go. Today, everyone is a critic in their own space and even a trivial matter is blown out of proportion. People have become a bit too sensitive! Actually, they are no consequences to be afraid of – anonymously bol ke nikal jao. That’s the reason I don’t take anything to heart and prefer to laugh along,” says the CAT and Middle-Class Love actor.

Thapar is extremely happy with the success of her recent series Farzi where she played Shahid Kapoor’s girlfriend Ananya. “I am totally flabbergasted the way this show carved its path to become most-watched Indian OTT series of all time. I remember, how I started with ads, running from one casting office to another, attending art workshops to be well equipped. Ads followed by Telugu and Tamil films along with web helped me to make a market for myself. Finally now, people in the industry are aware of my presence,” she says.

Talking about her choice of work and having pre-conceived notions, she asserts, “If there are certain scenes in my film and are totally story-based then what’s a big deal? I keep a very open mind and don’t restrict or put myself in a box – ke yehi karna, wahi karna hai. Aisa hota toh mei ek Hindi film karne ka intezar hi karti reh jaati.”

Thapar has been predominantly working in Southern India films including her Telugu debut film as a lead – Ae Maya Peremeto with Rahul Vijay and Nani.

She is now waiting for her next release Pichaikkaran 2 along with two web shows in Hindi. “Content down South has always been very strong and it’s only now that it is being acknowledged. People loved South movies and filmmakers used to remake them in their own language but now those same films are getting pan-India release. So, it is really a good phase for Indian cinema,” she concludes.

