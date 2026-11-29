Former England international cricketer Kevin Pietersen was roped in for a fun, new promo for Season 5 of the Prime Video web series Panchayat. Donning a kurta, sipping chai, and learning local lingo, Kevin turns into a Phulera native for the promo, even if only for a few minutes. But before he tries to leave a little too soon, he has a few Reels to make with ‘Pintu ki mummy.’

Kevin Pietersen turns into Phulera native for Panchayat promo

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen in the new Panchayat promo for Prime Video. more less

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The OTT platform posted a 2-minute promo in which Kevin says he has travelled everywhere from London to Sydney, but there’s no place in the world like Phulera. He wears a kurta, ties a cloth to his head, pops a squat, tries his hand at carrying pots of water, plays local games and more.

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Kevin even introduces the audience to the ‘world’s most famous’ Panchayat office and tells them that in Phulera, you don’t say ‘chai tea latte’. He is even called ‘team England ka ek mard’ by the locals. The former cricketer shows off the famous water tank and other local sights before trying to leave. But before he does, he has a few Reels to shoot with Kranti Devi, the current Pradhan.

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Panchayat writer on the web series’ virality

{{^usCountry}} In an exclusive interview with HT recently, Panchayat writer Chandan Kumar said that he doesn’t place much focus on what makes moments from the show go viral. He shared that these memes and viral moments only emerge because of the strong connect of the characters with the viewers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an exclusive interview with HT recently, Panchayat writer Chandan Kumar said that he doesn’t place much focus on what makes moments from the show go viral. He shared that these memes and viral moments only emerge because of the strong connect of the characters with the viewers. {{/usCountry}}

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“In some scenes, the jokes come out so well, but that does not mean that the scene has to follow around that joke. To be honest, there are so many opportunities that come up in that period of writing, but I have to keep in mind that the story must have a flow,” he told HT, adding, “If the scene has that right timing with the dialogues and when the characters are really working, only then these moments take place.”

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About Panchayat Season 5

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 5 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar. The series returns with its ensemble cast, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, among others. Season 5 will see Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) as the new Pradhan after defeating Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) in the village elections. It is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.