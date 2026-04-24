Khushalii Kumar excited about OTT debut with Sapne vs Everyone S2, likens working in TVF show to being 'a YRF heroine'

Actor Khushalii Kumar is making her streaming debut with the second season of Sapne vs Everyone, the popular show from content creator collective TVF. Khushalii recently shared her excitement about being part of the show and working with TVF co-founder Arunabh Kumar in a social media post.

Khushalii Kumar on Sapne Vs Everyone

Khushalii Kumar with TVF co-founder Arunabh Kumar.

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Taking to Instagram, Khushalii opened up about the collaboration in a personal note that read, "I have always wanted to work with the pioneers of Post Internet Era Storytelling in India- TVF & Mr. Arunabh Kumar, who have given such memorable characters & worlds like Panchayat & Pitchers. Sapne Vs Everyone-2 is truly a dream come true…My first collaboration with TVF (@theviralfever ), and honestly, it couldn’t have been a better one.”

The post included pictures of Khushalii posing with Arunabh Kumar. Thanking him, she compared being a character in a TVF show to being the heroine in a Yash Raj Films production, “A very special thank you to @arunabhkumar Sir for trusting me with this, for believing I could be a part of this world, and for opening the doors to a space that has created stories & characters, so many of us have grown up watching. Very much like a YRF Heroine, becoming a TVF character is like having a legacy.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also had words of praise for the cast and crew of the show. “Working with @koshyvijay has been a delight and a huge shoutout to @ambrishverma3011 who only made this journey special; his storytelling and honesty bring a rare kind of simplicity to everything. Really excited (and a little emotional) for you all to watch Sapne vs Everyone,” her note added. About Sapne vs Everyone {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also had words of praise for the cast and crew of the show. “Working with @koshyvijay has been a delight and a huge shoutout to @ambrishverma3011 who only made this journey special; his storytelling and honesty bring a rare kind of simplicity to everything. Really excited (and a little emotional) for you all to watch Sapne vs Everyone,” her note added. About Sapne vs Everyone {{/usCountry}}

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Sapne vs Everyone is intense drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai –competitive film industry and the unforgiving real estate. Season two returns with Ambrish Verma, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Vijayant Kohli in lead roles, supported by Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Shah, and Khushalii. The upcoming season is currently in development and is set to stream on 1 May.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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