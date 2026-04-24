Khushalii Kumar excited about OTT debut with Sapne vs Everyone S2, likens working in TVF show to being 'a YRF heroine'
Khushalii Kumar, who will appear in the second season of Sapne vs Everyone, has praised TVF and Arunabh Kumar.
Actor Khushalii Kumar is making her streaming debut with the second season of Sapne vs Everyone, the popular show from content creator collective TVF. Khushalii recently shared her excitement about being part of the show and working with TVF co-founder Arunabh Kumar in a social media post.
Khushalii Kumar on Sapne Vs Everyone
Taking to Instagram, Khushalii opened up about the collaboration in a personal note that read, "I have always wanted to work with the pioneers of Post Internet Era Storytelling in India- TVF & Mr. Arunabh Kumar, who have given such memorable characters & worlds like Panchayat & Pitchers. Sapne Vs Everyone-2 is truly a dream come true…My first collaboration with TVF (@theviralfever ), and honestly, it couldn’t have been a better one.”
The post included pictures of Khushalii posing with Arunabh Kumar. Thanking him, she compared being a character in a TVF show to being the heroine in a Yash Raj Films production, “A very special thank you to @arunabhkumar Sir for trusting me with this, for believing I could be a part of this world, and for opening the doors to a space that has created stories & characters, so many of us have grown up watching. Very much like a YRF Heroine, becoming a TVF character is like having a legacy.”
The actor also had words of praise for the cast and crew of the show. “Working with @koshyvijay has been a delight and a huge shoutout to @ambrishverma3011 who only made this journey special; his storytelling and honesty bring a rare kind of simplicity to everything. Really excited (and a little emotional) for you all to watch Sapne vs Everyone,” her note added.
About Sapne vs Everyone{{/usCountry}}
The actor also had words of praise for the cast and crew of the show. “Working with @koshyvijay has been a delight and a huge shoutout to @ambrishverma3011 who only made this journey special; his storytelling and honesty bring a rare kind of simplicity to everything. Really excited (and a little emotional) for you all to watch Sapne vs Everyone,” her note added.
About Sapne vs Everyone{{/usCountry}}
Sapne vs Everyone is intense drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai –competitive film industry and the unforgiving real estate. Season two returns with Ambrish Verma, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Vijayant Kohli in lead roles, supported by Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Shah, and Khushalii. The upcoming season is currently in development and is set to stream on 1 May.
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