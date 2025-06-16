Best TVF series to stream before Panchayat Season 4 release: Gullak to College Romance

Panchayat Season 4 is once again returning to win the hearts of fans. Scheduled for June 24 release, the TVF series has been gaining attention since it was announced. The trailer was released recently and it doubled up the anticipation for the new season. Poster of Panchayat Season 4

Starring Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Raghubir Yadav as Pradhan Ji, Faisal Malik as Prahlad, Chandan Roy as Vikas, Bhushan Kumar as Banrakas, Sunita Rajwar and Kranti Devu, and Sanvikaa as Rinki, the series will focus on the debate between Kranti and Manju Devi about who will be the head of the Phulera village while Abhishek and Rinki will explore their love with twists and turns. While we wait for Panchayat Season 4, stream other TVF series on OTTplay Premium.

Top 5 TVF series that capture the simplicity of life (H2)

Pitchers - ZEE5

The Viral Fever (TVF) produced Pitchers is one of the most-loved series among fans. From the plot to the characterizations, this series never goes old. Starring Naveen Kasturia, Jitendra Kumar, Anurabh Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan, Pitchers is the story of four friends who begin their own company after quitting their jobs. While doing that, they face the complexities of life, deal with struggles, ups and downs. The plot warms the hearts as it captures the simplicity of life like other normal people.

Tripling - ZEE5

Tripling is another TVF series that follows the story of three siblings, Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan, as they move through their personal struggles and embark on a journey together to strengthen their bond and find themselves. The series explores themes of family, relationships, and self-discovery. The cast includes Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, and others.

Gullak - SonyLIV

Those who are Panchayat fans, love Gullak as well. This series depicts the daily life of a middle-class blended family in a small town in India. The plot is narrated from the perspective of a gullak (an earthen piggy bank), and it captures their joys, struggles, and the unique dynamics of their relationships. The series stars Jameel Khan as Santosh Mishra, Geetanjali Kulkarni as Shanti Mishra, Vaibhav Raj Gupta as their elder son Annu, and Harsh Mayar as their younger son Aman.

InMates - ZEE5

InMates by TVF follows the lives of five close-knit twenty-somethings as they deal with the challenges of friendship, relationships, and self-discovery. This series explores themes of love, loss, and personal growth, with each character facing unique struggles and triumphs. The cast includes Ashish Verma, Mukti Mohan, Akanksha Thakur, Raghav Raj Kakker, Kashyap Kapoor, and others.

College Romance - SonyLIV

College Romance is the story of three best friends – Karan, Naira, and Trippy who navigate their college life, love, and friendship. The show explores their personal romantic journeys, friendships, and the challenges of transitioning from college to adult life. The series was originally developed by The Viral Fever and features actors like Keshav Sadhna, Apoorva Arora, Manjot Singh, Gagan Arora, and Shreya Mehta.