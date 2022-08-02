Koffee With Karan: Aamir Khan says despite divorce, he and ex-wife Kiran Rao ‘will always be a family’: There’s love

Aamir Khan is has talked about his equation with his ex-wives on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan Season 7. In the upcoming episode of the show, he shared how his relationship with ex-wife Kiran Rao is all about love and respect. He appeared in the episode alongside his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Also read: New Laal Singh Chaddha clip shows Aamir Khan training to be a soldier)

During the candid conversation with Karan, Aamir shared that there can be no ‘acrimonious moment’ in his relationship. “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge (We will always be a family,” he said. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta before tying the knot with Kiran Rao. He and Kiran announced their divorce last year and continue to co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. He also has two kids--son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan from his first marriage.

Aamir also revealed how his relationships with his exes is not rocky as many assume. “We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other,” he said.

Earlier, in the promo of Koffee With Karan 7, Aamir and Kareena were seen roasting Karan throughout the show. On the show, Karan asked Kareena about the quality of sex one gets after having babies. Kareena replied him that he would know, considering he too has twins—Yash and Roohi of his own. Karan responded by saying that he cannot talk about such things as his mother is watching the show. Aamir quickly added: "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai (What are these questions)?"

Aamir and Kareena will be a part of the fifth episode of the ongoing season, which will air on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar. They will be next seen in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing on August 11. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is the official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. It's co-produced by Aamir and Kiran.

