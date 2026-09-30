Koffee With Karan Season 9: Karan Johar announces end of his iconic talk show that ‘nearly put an end to careers’

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s iconic talk show Koffee With Karan is coming to an end after nine seasons of gossip, scandal and moments that will go down in history. In an emotional promo video on Wednesday, Karan announced that Season 9 will be its final season. The show that began in 2004 with Yash Johar asking his son who would pay him to chat with his friends, will have one final season in 2026.

Karan Johar invites viewers to ‘one last cup’ of Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar's final season of Koffee With Karan will stream on JioHotstar.

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Karan posted the promo of Season 9 of Koffee With Karan on his Instagram account, revealing that it will stream on JioHotstar from October 14. He wrote in the caption, “I think we need to talk. Over Koffee, of course. Hotstar Specials: Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on JioHotstar.”

The video sees Karan get emotional as he talks about how he told his father, Yash, the idea for a talk show in 2004, and he passed away soon after that. The first episode of the show launched in August that year, and there has been no looking back since. Karan points out in the video that, thanks to the show, he is still dealing with the word ‘nepotism’, he had guests who were lovers, some of whom are now married, and others who have parted ways. He also jokes that the show ‘nearly ended the careers’ of some national icons. The video ends with him inviting viewers over for one last cup of coffee.

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Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan ending

{{^usCountry}} In a press note, Karan talked about Koffee With Karan’s end, “here are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a press note, Karan talked about Koffee With Karan’s end, “here are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time,” he further said. In the promotional video, the filmmaker mentions that more people come to him asking about the new season of the show than about his next film.

Koffee With Karan will see one last round of gossip that becomes talking points, rapid-fire rounds, and coffee hampers with the last season dropping in October. Karan says in the promo that this time, he’s ready for it.