Koffee With Karan episode 12 trailer: Gauri Khan advises Suhana against dating two boys at once, dials up Shah Rukh Khan

Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 12 will feature Bollywood wives Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday on the Koffee couch. The star wives will share steamy secrets about their husbands, lives in inner circle of Bollywood and more. The new trailer for the same was launched by host Karan Johar on Monday. (Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor was insecure about Jackie Shroff)

Karan began by asking Gauri, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, about her dating advice for daughter Suhana Khan, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut. “Never date two boys at the same time,” she said with a laugh. When asked which actor she would like to team up with, Maheep named Hrithik Roshan, adding that she thinks she would look good with him. Karan could not help but crack up at this.

Bhavana said she deserved a hall pass for fooling around with ‘many’ people because she hasn't done anything with anyone. When asked to choose a movie title for her love story with Shah Rukh, Gauri said, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayege, for how turbulent and eventful her own wedding with SRK was.

On the episode, Gauri will also speak about Shah Rukh's annoying habit. “He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house,".

The new episode will premiere at midnight on Thursday. This is the show's seventh season that has hosted the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others.

Bhavana and Maheep are seen on the hit Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives with Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh. The second season dropped last month on the streaming app. In the show, a camera crew chases and chronicles the lives of some of the most affluent and glitzy couples of Bollywood and their families. Gauri made multiple appearances on the show this season, and the first, as well.

Gauri will soon be seen on her own interior designing show. Dream Homes With Gauri Khan will transform the homes of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kabir Khan and others celebs.

