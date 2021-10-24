Kubbra Sait says Nawazuddin Siddiqui told her ‘you should go outside’ as she wept on floor after Sacred Games sex scene

Kubbra Sait, who played trans woman Kukoo in Sacred Games, recalled her experience of shooting for an intimate scene for the show and how she lay weeping on the floor afterwards. She featured alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Netflix original series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview, Kubbra said that the scene was filmed seven times because director Anurag Kashyap needed shots from seven different angles. She said that he ‘pulled out all the stops’ to ensure that everything was in place for the shoot to go smoothly.

Speaking to Mashable India, Kubbra said, “The first take I did, he came back and said, ‘We’ll go quickly for the next one.’ The second one, he said, ‘We’ll go quickly for the next one.’ The third time I did it, he shifted the camera to Nawaz. Then we did something else. And the seventh time, when I did it… I was broke. I was genuinely broke at that point. I was highly emotional also. And he walked up to me and he said, ‘Thank you. I’ll see you outside?’ That’s when it hit me that the scene was over.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Kubbra Sait reveals why she publicly apologised to Makarand Deshpande in a bar full of people

Kubbra said that she broke down afterwards. “I stayed on the floor, weeping. I was just crying and crying and crying. Nawaz said, ‘I think aapko bahar jaana chahiye kyunki mera scene abhi bacha hai (you should go outside because my scene is still left),’” she said. “Unka entry baaki tha (His entry scene was still left to be shot),” she added with a laugh.

Although Kubbra made her debut with a small role in Salman Khan-starrer Ready, she shot to fame after the success of Sacred Games. She has since appeared in films such as Jawaani Jaaneman and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. She has also acted in web series such as The Verdict - State vs Nanavati and Illegal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}