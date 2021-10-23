Kubbra Sait reveals why she publicly apologised to Makarand Deshpande in a bar full of people

Actor Kubbra Sait, in a new interview, shared the story of how she first ran into actor Makarand Deshpande at Prithvi Cafe in Mumbai. She revealed that she ended up publicly apologising to him when they met the second time, a couple of years later, at a bar.

When Kubbra first met Makarand, she was not aware of his contribution to the theatre industry. He started his own theatre group Ansh in 1993 and has written, directed and acted in several successful plays.

In an interview with Mashable India, Kubbra recalled her first meeting with Makarand. She said that he was sitting across the table from her at Prithvi Cafe and they exchanged a nod because they both had ‘big, curly hair’.

“He gets up to leave, I walk up to him and say hi. He says hi and he has got this lovely energy, he was so grounded. He looks at me and he asks, ‘So, what do you do?’ I looked at him and said, ‘I am paid to talk.’ He said, ‘Ooh, fancy.’ I asked him, ‘Aap theatre karte hai (Do you do theatre)?’ He said, ‘Haan, kabhi kabaar kar leta hoon (Yes, sometimes).’ For me, he was only (hums Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi). I didn’t know he is a maestro,” she said. “Then I walked out and I saw it was Makarand Deshpande week. Dude!” she added.

Many years later, Kubbra ran into Makarand again when he was at a bar in Mumbai, where she was hosting the karaoke night. “On the mic, I said, ‘I have to apologise to Makarand Deshpande in front of every single one of you because I didn’t know who he was. Main aa rahi hoon aashirvaad lene (I am coming to take your blessings).’ And I went. Then, life comes a full circle, because Mak sir and I ended up working together in The Verdict – State vs Nanavati,” she said.