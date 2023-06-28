Kusha Kapila's husband Zorawar Ahluwalia slams attacks on her after divorce announcement: ‘Makes me sad’

Actor-influencer Kusha Kapila and her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia recently announced that they were separating. The couple, specially Kusha, has since been facing attacks online, being blamed for ‘leaving’ Zorawar after finding success. She trended all day on Tuesday on Twitter as well. (Also read: Kusha Kapila fans defend her against trolls after divorce news, actor trends on Twitter)

Zorawar Ahluwalia has defended Kusha Kapila against trolls.

Now, seeing how his ex-wife has been painted as the ‘villain’ by social media, Zorawar took to Instagram to share a post about the same. He said that the decision to divorce was made together.

He wrote, "We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better."

Zorawar's post about the divorce.

Kusha has not reacted to the online attacks yet.

Kusha wrote in her announcement post, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

“A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support," she ended her statement.

Kusha was formerly a lifestyle journalist who rose to popularity with her funny videos on Instagram. She was recently seen as a PR manager in Masaba Masaba season 2.

