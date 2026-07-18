Kushal Tandon breaks down after Kunal Kemmu scolds him for pushing Nikhil Chinapa: ‘Allowed nahi hai'

The latest episode of Alliance turned into an emotional rollercoaster after a heated clash between Kushal Tandon and Nikhil Chinapa spiralled out of control. After Kushal pushed Nikhil during the tense argument, host Kunal Kemmu wasted no time in calling him out for crossing the line. The actor was later seen in tears.

Kunal schools Kushal

Kunal Kemmu is the host of The Alliance, which is a high-stakes, strategy-based reality show.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ahead of the episode's release on Saturday, a promo clip has surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the tense confrontation between the contestants and host Kunal Kemmu.

The confrontation stemmed from an earlier incident involving Kushal and Vanshaj Singh. During a heated exchange, Kushal had claimed that his contract permitted him to physically retaliate if a fellow contestant threatened to hit him, a remark that quickly became a talking point.

At the time, Kunal had strongly objected to the remark and made it clear that no contestant was permitted to resort to physical aggression inside the show.

After Kushal shoved Nikhil, Kunal reminded him of his previous claim and asked if he thought he was above the rules of the game.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Aap ke contract mein hi likha hai aap haath utha sakte hai, disrespect kar sakte hai. Aapke contract... aapka contract koi alag aaya hai? Charge aapne kiya na, yeh allowed nahi hai, acceptable nahi hai,” Kunal is heard saying in the clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Aap ke contract mein hi likha hai aap haath utha sakte hai, disrespect kar sakte hai. Aapke contract... aapka contract koi alag aaya hai? Charge aapne kiya na, yeh allowed nahi hai, acceptable nahi hai,” Kunal is heard saying in the clip. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

It translates to, “Is it written in your contract that you can raise your hand or disrespect someone? Does your contract say that? Is your contract different from everyone else's? You were the one who charged at him, weren't you? That isn't allowed, and it's not acceptable."

After Kunal confronted Kushal, fellow contestants Niti Taylor and Arslan Goni were seen applauding his stand.

Later, Seema Sajdeh was seen consoling Kushal, telling him, “You don’t have to play into their hands." Overcome with emotions, Kushal broke down and, while sobbing, said, “I am the only son of my family. If something happens to me, what will happen to them?"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

More about Alliance

The Alliance is a high-stakes, strategy-based reality show on Prime Video, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu. The series features 16 celebrities and creators who enter in pairs, only to navigate a ruthless game of shifting alliances, psychological warfare, and physical as well as mental challenges. New episodes stream daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Talking about exits, Vanshaj Singh was eliminated by the alliances, Ravi Kishan took a voluntary exit to return to his duties as a parliamentarian. Replacing them, actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, influencer Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie joined the game. Content creator Dolly Javed has also been eliminated from Alliance.