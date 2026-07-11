Kushal Tandon's sister defends him after Shreya Kalra claims he flirted with her while dating Shivangi Joshi

In the recent episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Shreya Kalra claimed that actor Kushal Tandon had "cheated" on Shivangi Joshi with her. While Kushal is currently participating in Alliance and is unable to defend himself against Shreya's claims, his sister, Tina Tandon, has come out in his support, urging fans to hear his side of the story before jumping to conclusions.

Kushal Tandon's sister defends him amid cheating allegations

Kushal Tandon's sister defends him against cheating allegations.

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On Friday, Tina Tandon took to Instagram to defend her brother. She wrote, "Rumours float, but the truth stands strong. I don't usually address things publicly, but the recent remarks about my brother Kushal and his past relationship simply aren't true. At best, they're only one side of the story."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "Since he's on the show and can't respond himself, I'd ask everyone to hold off on forming opinions until they've heard both sides. Fairness starts there. Thank you to everyone choosing support over assumptions." She captioned the post, "Speaking up so the truth doesn't get lost in the noise." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "Since he's on the show and can't respond himself, I'd ask everyone to hold off on forming opinions until they've heard both sides. Fairness starts there. Thank you to everyone choosing support over assumptions." She captioned the post, "Speaking up so the truth doesn't get lost in the noise." {{/usCountry}}

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Her statement came after Shreya Kalra claimed that Kushal had DM'd her on social media and flirted with her while dating Shivangi after they shot a promo for their show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Shreya further claimed that Kushal and Shivangi were already involved with each other at the time, although she was initially unaware of it. She claimed that she backed off as soon as she learnt about their relationship.

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Shreya also alleged that when she later met Shivangi on the show's set, the actor told her that Kushal had claimed it was Shreya who had first messaged and followed him on social media. Recalling the incident, Shreya said, "I said, 'Excuse me! I wouldn't be the first person to approach any man. I've never done that in my entire life.' I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn't flirt back and I didn't say anything. After doing scenes, she used to cry."

About Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's relationship

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi first sparked dating rumours after starring together in the television show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Although they initially kept their relationship private, Kushal later confirmed that he was in love, without revealing his partner's identity.

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However, in June 2025, Kushal announced through an Instagram Story that the couple had separated several months earlier. He later deleted the post, but the news quickly went viral. Since then, both actors have largely remained private about the reasons behind their split and have focused on their respective careers.