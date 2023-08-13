Lara Dutta unveils teaser of her upcoming series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. Watch

Lara Dutta has shared the first teaser of her upcoming web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. The actor took to her X account and unveiled the short teaser of her upcoming series on Sunday. Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond will soon stream on Jio Cinema. (Also read: Lara Dutta shares pics of daughter Saira watching Wimbledon final with Mahesh Bhupathi, spotting his name at venue)

Ranneeti teaser

Lara Dutta will be seen in the web series Rannneeti: Balakot & Beyond.

The 20-second long clip started with a blast in the mountains where two cars collide in a blast. A voiceover states, "Ye ek naya runn he, aur ise jitne ke liye ek nayi ranneeti ki jarurat he (This is a new battle, and to win this battle we need a new plan)."

In the teaser, several fighter planes are seen following one another as the title card appears and show, 'Raaneeti: Balakot & Beyond.' Sharing the teaser, Lara wrote in the caption: "Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, a new series inspired by true events. #RanneetiOnJioCinema, coming soon. Stay tuned!" Lara was not featured in the teaser.

The upcoming series also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ashutosh Rana, Prasanna, Suneel Sinha, Aakanksha Singh, and Sikandar Kharbanda.

Lara's last releases

Lara was recently seen in two OTT releases. She essayed the character of Wilayat Hussain in Vishal Bhardwaj's web series Charlie Chopra. It is a crime drama based on mystery novel The Sittaford Mystery by Agatha Christie. Besides this, she was also part of film Ishq-e-Nadaan. Directed by Avishek Ghosh, the film also starred Neena Gupta, Mohit Raina, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Dutt and Kanwaljit Singh.

Meanwhile, Lara's debut feature Andaaz completed 20 years of release a few months ago. The actor took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note of gratitude. "And just like that…….. it’s been 20 years!!! What an incredible, exhilarating journey!!! Always grateful! First of all to the audience and fans! To @suneeldarshan for offering me my first film and being the wonderful, cultured, caring person he is. My dearest Raj ji for being the most patient teacher My forever most handsome, most fun, always there for me, @akshaykumar For just being who he is!!! @priyankachopra we’ll always have each others backs! Ever grateful for what the Indian film industry has given me!" she wrote in the caption.

