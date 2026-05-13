Legends Season 2 update: Will the Netflix show return? Everything we know so far

Since arriving on Netflix, the gritty British crime drama Legends has gripped viewers with its story of undercover customs officers taking on powerful drug gangs in 1990s Britain. Fans are now asking whether the show will return for a second season or if the story is meant to end here.

Legends, the 6-part British crime thriller series, was released on Netflix on May 7, 2026.(X/ Netflix)

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Where things stand with a Season 2

Currently, Netflix has not officially renewed Legends for Season 2, and there is no confirmed release date. The first season delves into the full story and ends on a satisfying note. Despite that, one encouraging sign is that Legends is not labeled as a limited series on Netflix. This suggests there could be a possibility we could get more seasons.

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What fans can expect next

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{{^usCountry}} Because the show’s future is still undecided, there is no official trailer or cast announcement for Season 2. Even though Neil Forsyth has told the complete story in one season but also said there is one possible route forward by turning Legends into an anthology. The show could run on the same style but following a new undercover operation with different or returning characters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Because the show’s future is still undecided, there is no official trailer or cast announcement for Season 2. Even though Neil Forsyth has told the complete story in one season but also said there is one possible route forward by turning Legends into an anthology. The show could run on the same style but following a new undercover operation with different or returning characters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A fan said on X, “If the seasons are built like this one, with a tight six‑episode arc, then more seasons would feel like a bonus rather than a must‑watch.” Another viewer said, “The story wraps up cleanly, so I’m not sure we need a Season 2, but the characters are so good that I’d still watch one.” For now, the first season remains available to stream on Netflix, and fans will have to wait for an official renewal before knowing if any of the legends return. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fan said on X, “If the seasons are built like this one, with a tight six‑episode arc, then more seasons would feel like a bonus rather than a must‑watch.” Another viewer said, “The story wraps up cleanly, so I’m not sure we need a Season 2, but the characters are so good that I’d still watch one.” For now, the first season remains available to stream on Netflix, and fans will have to wait for an official renewal before knowing if any of the legends return. {{/usCountry}}

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