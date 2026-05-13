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Legends Season 2 update: Will the Netflix show return? Everything we know so far

Legends, the British crime drama on Netflix, follows undercover customs officers battling drug gangs in the 90s. 

May 13, 2026 09:15 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Since arriving on Netflix, the gritty British crime drama Legends has gripped viewers with its story of undercover customs officers taking on powerful drug gangs in 1990s Britain. Fans are now asking whether the show will return for a second season or if the story is meant to end here.

Legends, the 6-part British crime thriller series, was released on Netflix on May 7, 2026.(X/ Netflix)

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Where things stand with a Season 2

Currently, Netflix has not officially renewed Legends for Season 2, and there is no confirmed release date. The first season delves into the full story and ends on a satisfying note. Despite that, one encouraging sign is that Legends is not labeled as a limited series on Netflix. This suggests there could be a possibility we could get more seasons.

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What fans can expect next

 
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Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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