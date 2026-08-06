Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra praises Shilpa Shinde: ‘Unki vajah se meri journey bohot khubsoorat rahi hai’ | Exclusive

Shilpa Shinde was the first person Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra hugged after she was announced as the winner of the show. Shilpa reached the finale and was eliminated in the top 4, but she signed off saying she would want Shreya to win. The two of them shared a rollercoaster journey inside the show, starting off as close friends, then facing off one another in a heated confrontation, to finally rekindling their equation.

Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde shared a close bond inside Lock Upp season 2.

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(Also read: Exclusive | Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra calls out selective hypocrisy of inmates: ‘Sab ekdum jhund mein aa jaate the’)

Shilpa's post for Shreya

After the finale, Shilpa shared a heartfelt congratulatory message for Shreya on her Instagram handle. “I’m absolutely on cloud nine! Words can’t describe how incredibly happy I am as my bestie Shreya won…Many Congratulations sweetheart…Very well deserved…Watching you shine fills my heart with so much pride and joy. Love you endlessly, and I couldn’t be prouder of you,” she wrote in the caption.

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What Shreya said about their bond

{{^usCountry}} Talking about their bond to Hindustan Times in a chat, Shreya said, “I genuinely love her. She is such a nice woman, so kind and so inspiring. Unki vajah se meri journey bohot khubsoorat rahi hai. Bohot kuch cheesein maine unse seekhi hain (Because of her my journey became so beautiful. I have learnt a lot from her).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about their bond to Hindustan Times in a chat, Shreya said, “I genuinely love her. She is such a nice woman, so kind and so inspiring. Unki vajah se meri journey bohot khubsoorat rahi hai. Bohot kuch cheesein maine unse seekhi hain (Because of her my journey became so beautiful. I have learnt a lot from her).” {{/usCountry}}

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She went on to add, “Woh apna khana nikal ke de deti hai (She gives away even her own food), even from the survival tray. It would have two bananas and she would give one from that too. Not for herself, she would shout and fight for others in the house. The whole house was against her and me but she always stood her ground. I have never met anyone so nice, someone who thinks about others before themselves. That too in the circumstances inside the house, which was already so tough. I love her.”

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Shreya has also revealed in an interaction with the press after her win that she will help Shilpa build her shelter home from her ₹1 crore prize money.

About Lock Upp

The second season of the Netflix reality show premiered on June 27 with 15 contestants entering the competition, each carrying three closely guarded personal secrets. Throughout the season, contestants were required to reveal their hidden truths while competing in demanding physical and mental challenges to remain in the game. It included contestants like Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat. As per official data released by Netflix, Lock Upp has clocked in over 50 million viewing hours, making it one of the platform’s biggest unscripted hits in India.