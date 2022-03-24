Lock Upp: Anjali Arora gives it back to Payal Rohatgi over her 'secret', says 'I may go for 5K, what is your worth?'

On the latest episode of Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora got into an ugly and personal fight during a small disruption while completing a task on the show. Wild card contestant Azma Fallah also made fun of Anjali's secret during the episode. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. (Also read: Sangram was told Payal was not right for him: ‘There was a fraud Brahmin…’)

During a task on Wednesday's episode of Lock Upp, Payal and Anjali got into an ugly fight. When Payal tried to destroy items prepared by the opposing team, Anjali held her tightly to ensure that she could not move away. Anjali called her a wild cat and said, "Aisi jungli billiyan bahut sambhala hai humne (I have handled enough of such wild cats)."

When Anjali told Payal that her hand was too small to cover her face, Payal told her, "Everyone now knows about your thought process, with your little secret out now. We have seen your mentality, ₹5000."

An angry Anjali told Payal, "I may go for ₹5000 or ₹10000, why don't you tell how much are you worth?" Payal warned Anjali that she was getting personal and Anjali said it was Payal who started it all. Payal claimed that Anjali first gestured for money towards her, and then she started talking about Anjali's secret.

Later, when two wild card contestants entered the show, they also made fun of Anjali over her secret. Azma Fallah and Mandana Karimi are the latest ones to join Lock Upp. After Anjali made fun of her height, Azma told Anjali, "Not just me, everyone wants to know your complete secret. Please tell us the complete story. People do not believe you shared the entire truth while talking about your secret. No one believes you only went to a party in Russia when you needed some money."

Earlier on the show, Anjali had revealed a secret about herself during a task. Anjali had said that she was once in Russia for a shoot but fell short of money. She said that a hotel staff offered her ₹5000 in exchange for attending a party and she took up the offer. “In December I went to Russia and I was single. I was attracted to the receptionist of my hotel and I took 5000 rubles ( ₹2,737) from him for Saturday night. I just wanted money and I asked for it and he gave it to me and then at night we went for a party together. None of my friends know about it and I don't know how will my parents react to it," Anjali had said earlier this month.

