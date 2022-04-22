Lock Upp: Azma Fallah starts crushing on Prince Narula days after argument, says, 'married men have a different charm'

Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah has revealed that she has developed a crush on Prince Narula days after they had a massive argument on the show. Prince had entered the captivity-based reality TV show as a troublemaker last week, and had gotten involved in an argument with Azma within a day. However, Azma recently confessed that she has started crushing on Prince, and also said that married men have a different charm. Also Read| Lock Upp: Prince Narula loses his cool as Azma Fallah takes a dig at his past with Nora Fatehi; says, 'I'm married'

In a new promo of the show released on Friday, Azma is seen gazing at Prince Narula and stealing looks at him. Munawar Faruqui asks her why is she blushing so much, to which she replies, "Handsome lag raha hai bahut jyada. Mera crush ban gaya hai (he is looking very handsome. He has become my crush)." She adds, "Pehle accha nahi laga lekin abhi accha lagta hai (I didn't find him nice initially but now I like him)."

Azma also asked Munawar for his help in the matter, but he pointed out to her that Prince has been married to Yuvika Chaudhary since 2016, saying, 'but uski wife hai bahar (he has a wife outside).' Azma then said, "Married man ke andar ek alag type ka charm hota hai (A married man has a different kind of charm)."

Azma even confesses her crush to Prince, telling him, "Suno na Prince, meri ajeeb si bandish hai aapke mohabbat ki. Na aapne kabhi kaid kiya, na main kabhi aazad ho paayi (I am imprisoned in your love, you never captured me, and I could never escape)." Prince gets up and hugs Azma, and tells her, "Tum bahot pretty ho (you are very pretty)." Azma then blushes and dances as she says, "Mai mar na jaaun kahin (This may kill me)."

It comes just days after Azma took a dig at Prince's rumoured past relationship with Nora Fatehi from the time they appeared together on Bigg Boss season 9, saying, "Prince Narula ko Nora Fatehi ne bhav nahi diya (Prince Narula didn't get any attention from Nora Fatehi)." Prince had snapped at Azma, telling her, "Beta agar ab tu dobara personal gayi na, bahut bura hoga agar tu dobara personal gayi (It will be very bad if you get personal again). I am a married man. Shut up."

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji on MX Player all seven days with host Kangana Ranaut's judgement day airing on weekends. The show also features Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Ali Mercchant, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, and Shivam Sharma.

