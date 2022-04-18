Lock Upp: Prince Narula loses his cool as Azma Fallah takes a dig at his past with Nora Fatehi; says, 'I'm married'

Prince Narula, who entered Lock Upp as a challenger on Sunday, was seen stirring up a major fight during a task in the latest episode of the reality TV show. Amid the fight, contestant Azma Fallah took a dig at his rumoured past relationship with Nora Fatehi, which made him lose his cool. Also Read| Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant talks about his second marriage and divorce, says 'she wanted me to quit DJing'

In a new promo of Lock Upp released on Monday, Azma Fallah is seen making a comment about Prince Narula's equation with Nora Fatehi from the time they appeared together on Bigg Boss season 9. She said, "Prince Narula ko Nora Fatehi ne bhav nahi diya (Prince Narula didn't get any attention from Nora Fatehi)."

Prince Narula got angry at Azma's comment and warned her not to say anything about his personal life. He said, "Beta agar ab tu dobara personal gayi na, bahut bura hoga agar tu dobara personal gayi (It will be very bad if get personal again). I am a married man. Shut up." He proceeded to take Azma's suitcase out in the common area as he said, "Saara saaman uthake bahar phenk dunga tera main (I will throw all of your stuff outside)."

Prince Narula is married to Yuvika Chaudhary, whom he met when they both appeared in Bigg Boss season 9 in 2016. Yuvika was evicted from the show soon after Prince confessed his love to her, after which Nora Fatehi entered the house as a wild card contestant. Rumours started emerging about their romance, and Prince Narula later confessed that he is dating Nora, while the latter said that she likes him but it's too soon to say she is dating him.

Prince, who went on the win the show, eventually tied the knot with Yuvika in October 2018. They have since appeared together in more reality shows, as well as music videos, including Thoda Pyar, Burnout, Ilzaam, and Pyar Hoya Ae.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Prince has also won reality shows such as Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, and Nach Baliye with Yuvika. He entered Kangana Ranaut hosted show Lock Upp as a challenger on Sunday. The show also features Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Mercchant, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, and Payal Rohatgi.

