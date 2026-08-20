Lock Upp crosses 125 million viewing hours on Netflix as Farah Khan demands renewal: ‘Ab season 2 jaldi shuru karo’

Six weeks after its premiere, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to remain in conversations amongst the audience as a favourite and chaotic reality show of the year. The Netflix series, backed by Ekta Kapoor, has crossed 125 million viewing hours, with its contestants, dramatic moments, dialogues and memes continuing to spark conversations even after the finale. The show’s success has also left fans wanting more.

Lock Upp crosses 125 million viewing hours

Lock Upp crosses 125 million viewing hours, Farah Khan is already asking for its return.

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Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has crossed 125 million viewing hours after a six-week run that saw the homegrown reality format become a daily talking point for viewers. Even though Shreya Kalra took home the trophy and the jail doors have closed, the show continues to stay in the public conversation through its viral moments, catchphrases, memes and fan-made content.

As Netflix announced the watchtime, Farah Khan, who served as one of the jailors and the co-host of the show along with Riteish Deshmukh, added to the buzz by commenting, “Ab season 2 jaldi shuru karoooooo!!!” on the show’s social media post.

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{{^usCountry}} Season 1 of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut and streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player in February 2022. She also appeared as a guest on the new season. The format was later picked up and reimagined by Netflix, which announced it as a fresh adaptation earlier this year. Interestingly, when Shreya Kalra received the trophy at the finale, it was labelled as Season 1 of the Netflix version of the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Season 1 of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut and streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player in February 2022. She also appeared as a guest on the new season. The format was later picked up and reimagined by Netflix, which announced it as a fresh adaptation earlier this year. Interestingly, when Shreya Kalra received the trophy at the finale, it was labelled as Season 1 of the Netflix version of the show. {{/usCountry}}

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Contestants had to deal with the pressure of living in captivity while constantly being watched, judged and tested. Confessions, arguments, friendships and unexpected emotional moments often changed how viewers saw the inmates, giving the show plenty of moments to discuss both during and after the episodes.

A homegrown format finds a global audience

Created by Ekta Kapoor and produced in collaboration with Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa also showed how an Indian reality format can find viewers beyond the country. Its run on Netflix gave the show a wider platform and helped introduce its distinctly Indian mix of drama, humour, emotion and entertainment to audiences in different parts of the world.

The series found audiences across 12 countries on Netflix, while its most memorable moments travelled much further through social media, creator videos and word of mouth. More than 7 million conversations have been generated around the show, while its content has crossed 5 billion views on social media.

About Lock Upp 2

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Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 had a combination of television, OTT, and influencers. The show had been designed on a reality show format which comprised of celebrities living in a “jail,” made especially for the show, where they competed among themselves to be the winner of the game. The contestants were supposed to face nominations, eliminations, assignments, alliances, and rivalries, while being confined in the jail.

The contestants included Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopra, Varun Sood and Pamala Serena, among others. The season also saw two wild-card entries join the competition as the game progressed. After six weeks of drama, challenges, alliances and eliminations, Shreya, Shivangi, Yogesh, Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor emerged as the Top 5 finalists. In the grand finale, Shreya took the trophy and Shivangi finished as the runner-up.