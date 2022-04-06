Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Lock Upp day 37: Zeeshan Khan calls Payal Rohatgi 'waste of space on planet', she calls him Mandana Karimi's sidekick
web series

Lock Upp day 37: Zeeshan Khan calls Payal Rohatgi 'waste of space on planet', she calls him Mandana Karimi's sidekick

Lock Upp day 37 written updates: Zeeshan Khan and Payal Rohatgi once again locked horns on the show and were seen calling each other names.
Payal Rohatgi and Zeeshan Khan fought yet again on Lock Upp.
Published on Apr 06, 2022 07:41 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Tuesday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi and Zeeshan Khan got into yet another fight that ended on an ugly note. Payal called him Mandana Karimi's sidekick while he labeled her as a bimbo, and even called her a waste of space on this planet. (Also read: Lock Upp day 36: Mandana Karimi says her ex-husband 'slept with whoever I knew')

It all started when the teams were asked to decide upon two names for a task that involved cooking. The orange team took a lot of time in taking the decision. Zeeshan wanted Mandana Karimi to cook while Shivam rooted for Payal doing the task. After long heated discussions, Kaaranvir Bohra took charge of the situation and asked everyone to toss for the choice. Payal eventually did the task, with Shivam's help and won it as well.

Before deciding on letting Payal to cook, Zeeshan labeled her a bimbo and even called her a "waste of space on this planet". She then started yelling and asked Kaaranvir to get Zeeshan to shut up. Payal also called Zeeshan Mandana's sidekick for supporting her.

RELATED STORIES

After the task ended and the winner was declared, Poonam Pandey got upset because she lost and jailor Karan Kundrra did not like her food. Sitting with her team, Poonam declared that she would not cook at all "because no one likes my food."

Munawar tried to calm her down and told Poonam, "Had Payal lost, her entire team would have been after her. You know how they behave, they do not let you lose without getting after you. No one does that in our team, we understand how a player plays the game. " Poonam got angry and told him, "Do not talk to me in that language. Do not tell me team chad jati (team would have been after me)."

Poonam's statements did not go down well with Munawar and he was later seen talking to Anjali Arora and Ali Mercchant about it. Anjali listed down things Poonam could have done better during the cooking task while Munawar said Poonam's reaction was unfair.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
payal rohatgi lock upp kangana ranaut karanvir bohra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP