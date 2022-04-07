Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Lock Upp day 38 written updates: Payal Rohatgi apologises to Zeeshan Khan, says 'I do not hate a religion'
web series

Lock Upp day 38 written updates: Payal Rohatgi apologises to Zeeshan Khan, says 'I do not hate a religion'

Lock Upp day 38 written updates: Apologising to Zeeshan Khan for her statement on halal meat, Payal Rohatgi said she does not hate a religion.
Payal Rohatgi apologised to Zeeshan Khan on Lock Upp.
Published on Apr 07, 2022 09:00 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Currently on the reality show Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi apologised to co-contestant Zeeshan Khan and told him that she does not hate his religion. She also apologised to him for her statements during a recent fight that they had on the show. Kangana Ranaut is the host on Lock Upp. (Also read: Lock Upp: Azma Fallah calls Mandana Karimi 'loose motion', says she left parents)

Payal was given a special task that required her to stay near Zeeshan. She apologised to him and said, "I am sorry if you felt bad about anything. I get provoked, I like Azma Fallah but I will stop her if she is doing something wrong. Yesterday, I was hurt when you called me bimbo. As Kangana Ranaut mentioned the other day, you can choose to agree or disagree with me. But, I was hurt, I have never been against your religion."

She added, "I live in a flat where 90% of people staying around are muslims. It is being portrayed like I hate a religion, but I do not hate that religion." Zeeshan then said, "You said certain things that did not go down well with me. I don't even know what were you talking about."

RELATED STORIES

Payal replied to Zeeshan, “In 1947, India was divided and we had West Pakistan and East Pakistan. That should have never happened, we were one. We have to fight against the west, not against each other. I do not hate you. I am trying this in the best possible way. "

Last week, Payal and Zeeshan got into an ugly fight over whether halal meat should be banned in the country 

Later, Payal also walked up to Munawar Faruqui and urged him to request his fans to not create an issue out of her previous statements on halal meat. Payal said, “Please ask them to let go, and say that I should be forgiven. Please ensure this does not lead to any legal trouble for me, no case be filed against me. Please say that to the camera. ”

Munawar refused to do so, claiming that it will not help her case. “The fans I have…only 30% of them are Muslims. During that discussion, I said you were wrong in saying what you did, now if I say this, I will be contradicting myself.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
payal rohatgi mandana karimi munawar faruqui kangana ranaut lock upp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP