Lock Upp: Azma Fallah calls Mandana Karimi 'loose motion', who threatens to break her face. Here's what happened

Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah, who have been at odds since they entered Lock Upp last month, were seen having another fight on the show. Just a day after Mandana fought with Payal Rohatgi for talking about her mother, she threatened Azma that she will break her face if she brings her parents into an argument again. Mandana had revealed after her altercation with Payal that she was disowned by families on both her parents' side and her mother had not talked to her for six long years, though all is well now. Also Read| Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi reveals her mom didn't talk to her for six years, this was the reason

The fight was captured in a new promo of Lock Upp shared on Alt Balaji's Instagram account, and another version of the promo shared on MX Player's YouTube account on Wednesday. In the videos, Azma is seen referring to Mandana's revelations about her parents as she argued with her. She said, "Loose motion, gaaliyan deti hai. Maa-baap ne sikhaya nahi kya kuch? Haa unko to tune chod diya na bachpan mein (you hurl abuses. Did your parents not teach you anything? Yeah well you left them when you were a kid)."

Mandana then angrily moved the bars of a door in the makeshift jail back and forth as she said, "Next time you talk about my mom and dad, it's gonna be your face, which is gonna get broken." Azma then asked Mandana why she was abusing her parents the previous day, but the latter insisted that it wasn't the case. Mandana said, "I didn't give any gaali to anyone's parents."

The other contestants also tried to convince Azma that Mandana wasn't abusing her parents, while the latter said that she was only saying that she will talk to Azma's father in Persian, her native language. In one part of the video, Azma told Mandana, "If you ever touch my stuff again you won't find any of your stuff here. You will have to walk naked inside Lock Upp then."

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends. Apart from Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah, the show has Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Kaaranvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora among others.

