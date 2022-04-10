Lock Upp day 41 written update: Kangana Ranaut talks about Hrithik Roshan 'scandal', says 'married men have a charm'

On Saturday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut recalled her own liking for a married man and said young girls are often vulnerable in such situations. Kangana did not name Hrithik Roshan but mentioned that such a situation became a huge scandal in her life. (Also read: Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui blushes after Anjali Arora says ‘I love you')

During the discussions on Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui was shown a picture from social media and Kangana asked him if he'd like to elaborate on it, or say if it was indeed him on the picture. Kangana said that the photo was going viral on social media. The picture, a hazy version shown on the show, had Munawar posing with a woman and a kid. The contestants wondered if Munawar was posing with his sister. Munawar said, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about."

Kangana then said, "Every girl falls into the charm of married men. I speak from personal experience. I am not talking about you, but maybe it happens because they (married men) are domesticated and they are more understanding. They are responsible and have that aura around them that charms young women." She added, "Wo kahani bana ke rakhte hain ki kaha phans gaya, bichara hoon. Same story (Such men have stories of being trapped and they tell similar stories to the wife and the young girl). Munawar interrupted to say it is not the same story.

Kangana assured him that she was not talking about him and added, "I am not talking about you but many girls will relate, girls who are at a young age. Mere saath kafi bada scandal ban gayi. Aisa lagta hai biwi se aap hi bacha sakte ho, but biwi ki sun lo to kaan se khoon nikal aaye (It became a huge scandal in my life. The young girls feel they are the only ones who can save the married man from his wife. But, if you hear the wife's story, you'd be shocked)."

Kangana also told Munawar that he had the choice to speak or stay quiet, but added that he could use the opportunity to explain his side of the story and come clean. However, Munawar said he has been living separately for more than a year, and the matter is in court.

