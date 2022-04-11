Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi aborted pregnancy after boyfriend backtracked, Kangana Ranaut wishes she'd 'kept the child'

Mandana Karimi revealed on Sunday's episode of Lock Upp that she was in a relationship with a director and lived with him during the lockdown. While she did not name him, she said he is an ‘ace director’ who has made a name for himself. Mandana revealed her secret and saved herself from eviction for the week. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui talks about his son and wife on Lock Upp)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vinit Kakkar was evicted from the show after Kangana declared he got the least votes among those named for eviction in the chargesheet.

All the Lock Upp contestants in the chargesheet were shown a word related to their secret before they were made to go for the buzzer and save themselves by revealing their secret. Payal Rohatgi was shown the word rehab while Shivam Sharma was shown best friend. Saisha got the words "famous designer" and Mandana was shown "ace director". Mandana managed to ring the buzzer ahead of everyone else and she revealed her secret and saved herself from eviction.

Mandana began crying and asked for a few minutes and a glass of water before speaking. Then she said, "In lockdown, there was this period I was completely lost on social media and I was completely silent for a few months. After my separation and divorce, I could not trust men. Then, I did have a secret relationship, it was not committed but it went on for a year and half.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women's rights and independence of women in the outside world, how a woman should be strong. He is an idol to many people from young generation, aspiring filmmakers, and even teenagers because he has a strong image of coming from zero and becoming someone, having no parents, and becoming someone. My relationship with him was very secretive because I was not yet divorced and after all that I went through, he made me feel he could be that friend.

Mandana also said, “I kept the relationship a secret because I was not yet divorced and I did not want it to become a thing. I wanted to give him that respect. During the lockdown, we even started living together and he'd tell me he loved me. I started calling him my partner and he started saying he loved me," she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mandana then revealed about her abortion. She said, “We planned pregnancy but when it happened, he completely backed off and his reason was that he did not think he was emotionally ready to become a father again. He already has a child. Suddenly he was like ‘I did not believe you could get pregnant so easily at the age of 33’. We then went to my best friend's house because he said we should discuss with them as they are like my parents.”

She added, “When we reached there, he started talking to my friend and saying he was not ready. He had planned the whole thing to get my friends to convince me to have an abortion. I then apologised to my friends and got back to the house. When we went back, he started saying 'You should have understood, my ex is not over me and there is a public case against me'. I had to take a decision because I come from a broken home. I took the step and I did have an abortion. I do not want to name that person because he does not deserve to be known by his name."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana then said, "No matter how much we talk about equality, God has been unkind. This bl**** body clock pushes us. Every time, you cannot wait years or decades to understand whether the guy is genuine. Women have motherly instincts and all of us want to be mothers. So many girls and women face the same in this world. What you faced was very brave, and common. It was your call, but I wish you'd kept your child."

Mandana replied, "No, people also tell me that I wasted a talent. But, I did not want a child who has a famous father but he is not around. I come from a broken family, I understand the emotional repercussions."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON