Lock Upp day 59: Poonam Pandey is heartbroken as Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde ditch her, cries as Munawar reaches finale

The Lock Upp contestants fought for yet another slot in the show's finale on Wednesday's episode of the ongoing reality show. Host Kangana Ranaut had earlier declared that Shivam Sharma is the first finalist of the show. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the second one to qualify for the finale week, after a tough fight with Poonam Pandey and Saisha Shinde. (Also read: Anjali Arora's mom asks her to stay away from Munawar Faruqui)

On Wednesday's episode, the jail guards announced that five contestants named in the chargesheet will be given a chance to save themselves from the chargesheet and enter the finale week. Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui and Payal Rohatgi were tasked with finding a tunnel that would lead them to a secret room.

While Anjali spotted it, she could not enter the tunnel and Poonam, Payal, Saisha and Munawar entered the tunnel and made it to the secret room. However, Payal was the last one and only three contestants were allowed to play the game further so she was asked to leave. Munawar, Saisha and Poonam were then given puzzles to solve. The combined answer would open locks that would lead them to next level of the game.

After much persuasion and debates, Munawar managed to open his lock. Poonam then got angry with Saisha and claimed that she conspired against her, with Munawar to make him win. Poonam told Saisha that Kangana was right when she said Anjali Arora and Saisha are Munawar fans who were in Lock Upp for his sake. Saisha also got angry and hit herself. Munawar stopped her and then saved Saisha.

In the next stage of the game, Munawar made it to the finale week and Saisha was upset with certain things that he said. While she did not specify anything, she claimed she had shared certain personal things with him and he used those to trigger her in the game.

After the task ended, Munawar talked to the camera and said, "Teen chabhiyo ne mera game bajaya tha maine tod ke rakh diya sabko (These three keys - Anjali, Poonam and Saisha - played against me and I have broken that trio now)." Poonam was also seen talking to the camera when she promised fans that she will go topless if she gets many votes. "Mujhe bhar bhar ke votes aye to is baar jab t-shirt utarungi, shayad bra bhi na ho (If I get many votes, maybe I will go topless)."

