Lock Upp day 63 written update: Kangana Ranaut says 'I first packed my bags and wanted to run away at the age of eight'

On Sunday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut talked about her childhood experiences in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh when she was a child and her cousins used to complain about how she dressed and who she met. Kangana was reminded of the experience after Anjali Arora revealed her secret and said that she attempted suicide when she was in Class XI. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut consoles Payal Rohatgi as she opens up about pregnancy struggles)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anjali said, "I studied with my brother who was very protective and would make sure I do not talk to boys etc. So, I once bunked tuitions when I was in Class XI, and went to a nearby cafe with my batchmates. One of the friends of my brother saw me and told him that I was there. My brother walked up to me and slapped right there, in front of everyone."

"I started crying and urged him to not tell my papa. But he told him, and they scolded me a lot. Papa also slapped me and locked me inside a room, declaring that I must not step out of the house. I then drank phenyl and closed the door. My brother had to break it open," Anjali added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana interrupted her to say, "You may have had a different experience. But the way you talk about it, it is sending a wrong message. I understand the experience you are talking about. In north India, there is this culture. I grew up there and I know about it. I had had so many fights with my cousins because they would come and report at my house about where I went and how I behaved, even though he had nothing to do with our family."

She added, "My cousins would stand near other colleges to stare at and stalk girls but we would be thrashed if boys from their college came near our college. But to think that your father, brother and mom corrected their ways because of what you did, is wrong. What you did was wrong. This is passive domination. You are lucky you are alive."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana also said that she understood the feeling of wanting to escape the immediate environment and added, "I first packed my bags and wanted to run away from my home at the age of eight. Everyone has such thoughts but only weak and coward people act upon them."

The episode also saw Poonam sharing that she was scared to go back home as she'd be all alone. No contestant was evicted from the show this weekend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON