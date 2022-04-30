Kangana Ranaut consoles Payal Rohatgi on Lock Upp as she breaks down talking about not being able to get pregnant. Watch

Kangana Ranaut, the host of Lock Upp, consoled contestant Payal Rohatgi over a personal revelation that she had recently made on the show. Speaking to the camera earlier this week, Payal had shared that she has been unsuccessful in her attempts to get pregnant, adding that she even told her fiance Sangram Singh to marry someone else who can bear him a child. Also Read| Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma says 'how will God give you babies' to Payal Rohatgi, Kaaranvir Bohra says he has 'no class'

Kangana appears on the show in the weekend Judgement Day episodes, where she assesses the performance of contestants. In a promo of the latest Judgement Day episode, Kangana is seen asking Payal if she would like to talk about her recent revelation. Payal, who broke down as she discussed her pregnancy struggle with Kangana, said, "Sangram is like such a cute fellow, and he loves kids so much that I feel sad. I tell him that he should get married to somebody who can give him kids, but he says that we will adopt."

Payal added, "For the last 5-6 years, I am trying to figure it out. But it's not happening." Kangana consoled Payal and advocated the option of adoption. She said, "Ye jo duniya mein bacche hain wo bhi to hamare hi hain, jinko maata pita ki zaroorat hai. Agar insaan apna dil khole to koi paraya hai hi nahi (These children in the world, who are in need of a mother and a father, are also ours. If a person opens their heart, then no one is a stranger for us)."

Sangram Singh had also spoken about Payal's revelations, noting that he will still marry Payal in July as he had stated earlier. He told ETimes, "Payal is a very brave girl. I am proud of her. Yes, her IVF failed and the doctors told her that she won't be able to conceive. But, so what? What is most important is that we love each other as we are. Tomorrow, the same problem I could have had; maybe I was unable to produce kids. Would Payal have left me then? Certainly not."

Lock Upp, a captivity-based reality, is heading towards its finale. The contestants left on the show, apart from Payal, are Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Saisha Shinde, Azma Fallah, and Poonam Pandey.

