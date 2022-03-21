Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut evicts Babita Phogat, says ‘Mentally and emotionally, you were not involved at all’

Wrestler Babita Phogat has been evicted from the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut announced on the latest episode of the show. Kangana is the host of the show that streams online daily. The show is also streamed 24X7, apart from the daily episodes. (Also read: Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj introduced as the 15th contestant, is jailed for being 'villain by choice')

Kaaranvir Bohra and Babita were fighting for survival on Sunday's episode of Lock Upp. Kangana told Babita that she could not understand the game. Responding to the allegations, Babita said, "I gave my best and did my best in the game the way I understood it. Of course, there must have been mistakes that I made. If I go out today, it will be my shortcoming and I will accept it. I will make sure I work on my shortcomings when I go out."

Kangana Ranaut told Babita, "I won't say you have any shortcomings. You understood the game, played it well, and also enjoyed the process. However, emotional investment is what causes you suffering and stress and that is what will entertain us on this show. Full engagement, with all your potential, is what will give us the winner of the show. You have engaged well on the show, but only physically. Mentally and emotionally, you were not involved at all."

Babita said that she tried her level best to connect with everyone. Kangana said, "You are a true athlete, and athletes are ready for any situation." Babita then bid goodbye to the contestants after Kangana announced that the wrestler is the latest one to be sent out of the show. Babita said, "I am grateful that you guys loved and respected me so much. I have only gratitude and respect for all of you. I had a feeling that I may be out this week. "

Earlier on Sunday's episode, an angry Kangana said, "Payal, my decision was that you should be kicked out of Lock Upp. But, you have improved your game over the past few days. You may not be a professional, but I am. So, I will not allow my likes and dislikes to influence this decision. I will only pronounce your punishments, but you will be allowed to stay inside the Lock Upp jail. " Kangana then sent Payal into solitary confinement until further notice.

