Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut warns Kaaranvir Bohra about spilling his secrets on show, says, 'You will regret it later'

On Saturday's episode of the reality show Lock Upp, host Kangana Ranaut interacted with the contestants, giving her judgement on their game so far in the week. During the show, Kangana spoke to actor Kaaranvir Bohra and while she praised his game, the actor had a word of advice for Kaaranvir- share less about yourself or you will regret it. Kangana cautioned Kaaranvir that his habit of spilling the beans about the dark episodes in his life may come to haunt him later. (Also read: Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra reveals he is in 'the worst debt'; says, 'I've had three-four cases on me')

Lock Upp is a captivity-themed show where celeb contestants are locked inside a prison and must compete in tasks to win basic amenities for themselves. Kangana is the host of the show and appears on weekend episodes titled Judgement Day. Apart from her, actor Karan Kundrra has been appearing as a jailor on the show. The show streams live on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Speaking to Kaaranvir during the episode, Kangana praised the way he has played the game so far and commended him for it. However, she then addressed his habit of sharing secrets about his life. Kaaranvir had recently revealed on the show that he is in a lot of debt and feels trapped due to it. Addressing that, Kangana said, "Jis tarah se aap apne secret spill kiye jaa rahe hain, aap pachtayenge (They way you keep spilling your secrets, you will regret it). This was one of your secret. Aap badbolepan mein bolte toh jaa rahe hain, aap pachtayenge (You are oversharing but you will regret it)."

Last week on Lock Upp, Kaaranvir had revealed in a conversation with fellow contestant Sara Khan that he has been trying to pay off a massive debt. He also revealed that he had to battle court cases after he failed to return the money to his lenders. "I feel so sorry for myself and for my family, what am I giving them...If it would have not been for Teejay (his wife), mom, dad and my kids, I don't know what I would have done. For me this show is a lifeline,” Kaaranvir had said.

Kaaranvir rose to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and was also a participant in the reality show Bigg Boss 12. He also participated in the fourth and seventh seasons of dance reality show Nach Baliye, the sixth season of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and the adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON