Lock Upp: Mean water fight breaks out in jail between Mandana Karimi-Azma Fallah, viewers get Splitsvilla flashbacks

The latest entries on ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Azma Fallah and Mandana Karimi locked horns on the show. A new promo for Lock Upp showed how Azma, Mandana and Nisha Rawal got into a fight, throwing water on each other as well as each other's beds. Kangana Ranaut is the host of Lock Upp that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. (Also read: Lock Upp: Azma Fallah accuses Mandana Karimi of body shaming her)

The promotional video of Lock Upp opened with Azma pouring water on Mandana's bed and saying, "Mandana ke chadar pe paani fenkne wali hoon (I am about to throw water on Mandana's blanket)." Soon, Mandana got to see her wet blanket and said, "Someone has put water on my blanket."

The video then shows Azma running after Mandana and throwing water on Mandana as she faced away from her. Mandana can be heard saying, "I won't let you guys sleep now." Mandana also threw water on a few beds and the floor around the beds.

Next, Nisha got angry and threw the mattresses and yelled, "She is targeting me directly, she wet my bed. Will you target me?" Azma was seen sitting calmly and smiling as she said, "Now, I find this funny. I want to laugh now that I am looking at all this."

The fight infuriated Nisha and she was again seen pouring out something in the are where beds are placed. She said, "F*** you man. If you are going to blow in my face, I will blow double in your face."

Fans of the show were reminded of another reality show, Splitsvilla. One of them wrote, "Splitsvilla yaad aa gya (I am reminded of Splitsvilla)." Another one cheered on Nisha and commented, "Now Nisha is playing wohoo."

Azma was a participant on Splitsvilla 13 where Shivam Sharma was also a contestant. After Azma's entry in Lock Upp, the former co-contestants are reunited.

