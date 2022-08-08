Lock Upp's Anjali Arora flaunts washboard abs at Mumbai airport; fans say 'hotness alert'

Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora, who was recently seen in a music video, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. The Instagram influencer looked fitter than ever as she posed for the paparazzi. Fans complimented Anjali on her looks and called it 'hotness alert.' Also Read| Anjali Arora's relatives would tell her parents ‘naach ke naak kata rahi hai’

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Anjali Arora was seen at the Mumbai aie in a black crop top and grey joggers. She interacted with the paparazzi as she made her way toward the airport. A fan commented on the video, "Hotness alert," while another wrote, "Rejuvenation is happening!" One called her 'Lady Boss' while others called her a 'cutiee.'

Anjali's latest appearance comes days after the release of her first music video. The Instagram influencer featured in the music video of Sufi Sufi- a song by Punjabi artist Dilraj Grewal that released on August 5. Her fans showered love on the video and complimented her 'screen presence.'

She will soon be seen in another music video that she has been teasing on her Instagram account. She shared pictures of herself in an ethnic look, and captioned them, "I am looking for my Saiyaan. Are you the one?" The song is apparently titled Saiyyan but no other details have been revealed yet.

Anjali, who became an internet sensation after clip dancing on the trending reel Kacha Badam went viral, had over 10 million followers on her Instagram account when she was invited to Lock Upp. The captivity-based reality show had Munawar Faruqui and Payal Rohatgi amongst its other celebrity contestants, who had to complete tasks to win basic amenities. She emerged as the second runner-up on the show, while Payal was the first runner-up and Munawar was the winner.

