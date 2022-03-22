Lock Upp's Saisha Shinde jealous of Anjali Arora: 'I don't like it when she holds Munawar Faruqui's hand'

Saisha Shinde, who has earlier confessed her feelings for co-contestant Munawar Faruqui, has now said that she feels bad because Munawar avoids getting close to her, but Anjali Arora can hold his hands and chat normally. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the reality show Lock Upp that streams online on Alt Balaji and MX Player. (Also read: Lock Upp: Sara gives Ali a reality check, says he got no work in TV industry)

During the latest episode of Lock Upp, Saisha told Kaaranvir that Munawar was trying to avoid her. "He wants to (express his feelings), but he is scared that it will affect his game and fan following." When Kaaranvir said that why would think his fan following would be affected, Saisha added, "He is in this situation na, he is like 'how can I like a transwoman?' For example, Sara Khan is just not interested (in talking to Ali Mercchant) but here (in the case of Saisha and Munawar), it is neither disinterest nor interest. "

She further said, "It is just in between and that in-between could be all of the things that I just said. It is not like he does not feel for me, you know, he does not really stop me. He likes the nok-jhok (banter) and all that I do. I don't like it when Anjali gets to stroke his hair and hold his hands."

On Sunday's episode, host Kangana had told Saisha, “There’s a hot gossip going outside and a hashtag is trending. The hashtag is ‘Munjali’. Any guesses about the full form?” Saisha guessed it would be Munawar and Anjali, and added, "I felt so. I knew and I would joke often. But they are good friends and nothing more than that. I seek inspiration from their friendship. They stand for each other.”

Earlier, Saisha had told Sara that she had feelings for Munawar. "I do (have a soft spot for Munawar). I am just feeling for him. If I take a decision keeping him in mind then it's not my fault because I know that is only going to be one way, it's never going to be two-way. Whom should I go and share my feelings with? I just cannot," she had said.

Saisha added, "Nobody knows. No one can know and nobody should know. It's painful because I know there is nothing. "

