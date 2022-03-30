Lock Upp's Saisha Shinde says Munawar Faruqui made her feel like a teenager in love: 'I have never experienced that'

Celebrity fashion designer Saisha Shinde was evicted from reality show Lock Upp a few days ago after host Kangana Ranaut lost her cool as the two argued. Saisha was among the popular contestants on the show. During her stay in the Lock Upp jail, Saisha was open about her attraction towards fellow contestant, comedian Munawar Faruqui. In an interview after her exit, she has opened up about what attracted her towards Munawar and where it all began. Also read: Lock Upp's Saisha Shinde jealous of Anjali Arora: 'I don't like it when she holds Munawar Faruqui's hand'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lock Upp is a captivity-based reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut. It sees celebrity contestants locked up inside a mock prison without any basic amenities. There, they need to compete in tasks to win amenities and luxuries for themselves.

Saisha said she grew close to Munawar over the course of the show. She said he made her feel like a teenager in love, a feeling she had never felt as a transwoman. Speaking to indianexpress.com, she said, "The time when he started to pull my leg, and I did that in return, that’s when it all started for me. Those moments, those little innocent ones, made me feel like a teenager in love. I have never experienced that as I was Swapnil back then. The way Munna treated me made me literally feel like I was 16. It made me feel like a little girl, a woman, and it was beautiful."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saisha said how normal Munawar was towards her is what attracted her to him. She added, "For a transwoman, the most important thing is to be treated like any other woman. With Munawar and even Siddharth Sharma, they instantly did that. Sid had a slight hesitation at the start but Munna treated me so normally from the word go."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had spent a month in an Indore jail last year after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows, has become one of the top contenders in Lock Upp.

The show streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON