Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde asks if Karan Kundrra is available, he says 'I'm in a committed relationship'

Karan Kundrra has once again said that he is in a committed relationship. Karan was speaking on the reality show Lock Upp where he essays the role of a jailor. He was responding to contestant Saisha Shinde's query about his relationship status. Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player and Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show. (Also read: Azma Fallah calls Mandana Karimi 'loose motion', says she left parents)

After conducting the arena tasks for the day, Karan told the contestants that they will get a list of items that they can try securing for themselves by convincing the audience to vote for them. As he listed down some of the items that will be available on the list, Saisha intervened to say, "Is the jailor on the list?" Karan smiled as he said, "Times have changed. I am actually now in a committed relationship." Everyone said, "aww," while Saisha added in a disappointed tone, "I know." Karan has been dating Tejasswi Prakash who is currently seen on Naagin.

Later, Saisha sat with Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruwui as she ate her food. She asked Munawar, "Hypothetically, if you were single and you met me on the show. Would you have had any.. (feelings for me)?" Munawar smiled as he said, "Everyone likes attention and love. Of course. Maybe (I'd have had feelings), who knows?" Saisha kept asking him, "You are not single, right? Or are you single?" He did not say anything and simply smiled.

Saisha then asked him, "You are not single, right? I should move on, right?" Munawar simply looked at Anjali and smiled without answering her question. He then turned to Anjali and asked her if she was alright and ended the discussion vaguely.

Saisha has previously confessed her feelings for Munawar and has also said that she knows well that it won't' materialise. Anjali and Munawar, on the other hand, have grown close to each other through their duration on Lock Upp. While some claim Munawar is using her for the game, many believe their chemistry is genuine and fans love it and have coined a term for them - Munjali.

