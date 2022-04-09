Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde says she finds Mandana Karimi attractive, gives her a kiss. Watch

Things took a turn for the wholesome inside the Lock Upp on Saturday's episode. Host Kangana Ranaut returned to her throne and brought a new task for the contestants. Each member of the blue and orange teams was asked to pick someone they would like to ‘kiss’. Of course, symbolising the kiss was a more PG-13 option-- stamping one's cheek with a kiss stamp. (Also read: Lock Upp's Saisha Shinde says Munawar Faruqui made her feel like a teenager in love: 'I have never experienced that')

“Love always leaves a deep impression. That's what you have to do today,” Kangana said with a smile on her face. Anjali Arora chose Saisha Shinde for her ‘kiss’. “Sabse pyaari Saisha hai (Saisha is the sweetest),” she said. Poonam Pandey chose Payal Rohatgi. Shivam Sharma chose Mandana Karimi and called her a ‘pure soul’.

New entry Azma Fallah chose Shivam and called him her best friend. Zeeshan Khan also chose Mandana, who chose Anjali for her kiss. She said it was to welcome her to the Orange team. Munawar Faruqui chose Saisha and at the end, Saisha also chose to kiss Mandana. Before that, she confessed that finds Mandana attractive and a promo video ended with Saisha kissing Mandana on her lips.

Saisha is among the most popular celebrities inside the jail after Munawar and Anjali. Mandana was brought in as a wild card entry. Saisha was evicted from the show for a while after she argued with Kangana. Saisha is a trans woman and a fashion designer.

After her brief exit, she spoke about how she felt attracted to Munawar. Speaking to indianexpress.com, she said, "The time when he started to pull my leg, and I did that in return, that’s when it all started for me. Those moments, those little innocent ones, made me feel like a teenager in love. I have never experienced that as I was Swapnil back then. The way Munna treated me made me literally feel like I was 16. It made me feel like a little girl, a woman, and it was beautiful."

