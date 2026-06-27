Lock Upp season 2 premiere live updates: Meet the ‘inmates’ of the show
Lock Upp Season 2 premiere live updates: The reality show promises to push contestants beyond performance into unfiltered reactions.
• This season will see 15 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail.
• Lock Upp is a high-scale entertainment format built for a global audience. With immersive production design, layered gameplay, emotional pressure points, and constant unpredictability, the series pushes contestants beyond performance into unfiltered reactions.
• Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight.
• Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as the Executive Producer.
Lock Upp season 2 premiere live updates: Get ready for double the dose of drama, fun, and entertainment as the new reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa gears up to premiere on Netflix tonight. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be the hosts this season. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:56:30 pm
Lock Upp season 2 premiere live updates: Akanksha and Yogesh revealed as the next inmates
After becoming the most talked-about couple on Splitsvilla X6, contestants Akanksha and Yogesh are ready to face the truth in their next reality show.
Speaking about joining the show, Yogesh Rawat said, "The raw and real Yogesh that people connected with is exactly what they're going to see inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa."
Akanksha Chaudhary added, "I feel there are many things my fans still want answers to, and Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will give me the space to finally share my side. And of course, it was always a dream to collaborate with Netflix."
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:44:28 pm
Lock Upp season 2 premiere live updates: Meet the third contestant
The third contestant to enter the show was revealed as Desi Bling breakout star, Pamela Serena. She is a winner of Ms UAE World 2022 and Ms Universe Dubai 2021. She was last seen in Netflix’s Desi Bling and was known for her fiery remarks.
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:33:09 pm
Lock Upp season 2 premiere live updates: Who is the second contestant?
Shivangi Joshi was revealed as the second contestant. The actor expressed her excitement about entering the show, saying her participation would come as a surprise to many since no one expects to see her on a reality show like this.
She was also asked how she would handle conflicts in the show. To this, Shivangi said, “Agar yeh main aaj hi aapko bata dungi toh aap show mein kya dekhenge? (If I tell you that right now, then what will you watch on the show?)”
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:30:57 pm
Lock Upp season 2 premiere live updates: Meet the first contestant
Actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the show's first contestant at the event. He expressed his excitement about participating in the reality show and shared the reasons that influenced his decision to join.
Opening up about the thought behind his decision, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor mentioned, “There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are the reason. Farah, Sajid, and I are childhood friends. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ekta Kapoor, we have created magic.”
- Sat, 27 Jun 2026 06:22:44 pm
Lock Upp season 2 premiere live updates: When and where to stream?
The countdown is almost over, and the gates to Lock Upp will open soon. The reality show will premiere on Netflix from 8 PM.