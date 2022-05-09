Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui shares romantic pic with unknown woman 'Bubby'; Munjali fans ask about Anjali Arora

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's latest post has served as an eye-opener for the fans of Munjali, the fanmade name for Munwar and his Lock Upp co-contestant Anjali Arora. Day after the show came to an end and Munawar walked away with the winner's trophy, the comedian shared a picture with un unknown woman on his Instagram Stories. He however, hid a part of her face with a heart emoticon. Also read: Lock Upp grand finale highlights: Emotional Munawar Faruqui lifts trophy, gets a hug from host Kangana Ranaut

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Munawar also added Diljit Dosanjh's song Lover to the post. He captioned it, “Bubby Bubby tera ni mai.” Munawar was close to Anjali on Lock Upp but had also hinted at having a girlfriend in real life. He addressed her as Bubby whenever he talked about her.

Munwar Faruqui shared a picture with an unknown woman on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Munawar had a romantic cameraderie with Anjali on the show and their closeness made headlines when she confessed her love for him. She mouthed, “I love you” to him and asked him he would come to Delhi to meet her family. The two built a strong fanbase as well, who named them Munjali. After Munawar's latest post, Munjali fans asked questions about Anjali.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared his post. Mentioning Anjali Arora, a fan commented, “Someone take care of anjali.” One wrote, “Anjali crying from behind.” Another said, “Munjali wale dikh nhi rhe (can’t see people who were talking about Munjali).” A fan also wrote, “Happy for him…aww they look cute together.” Many also enquired about the name of the woman in the picture while many called her “bhabhi” in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Munawar won the Lock Upp trophy along with a cash prize of ₹20 lakh and a car, Anjali was named the second runner-up. Payal Rohatgi was declared the first runner-up.

During his time on Lock Upp, a picture of Munawar with his estranged wife and son had also gone viral. Kangana had shown the picture to him on the show, asking him for an explanation. He had said, "I am not hiding anything, but we have been separate for the past one and a half years. Court ki cheezein ho rahi hain (The matter is in the court) and I do not want to discuss that. It has been difficult.”

Not only this, Saisha Shinde had also confessed having feelings for Munawar, but said that she knew he wouldn't reciprocate it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON