Loki 2 set pics, videos show Tom Hiddleston fighting invisible foe, reveal season 2 look of Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie

The second season of Marvel’s web series Loki is currently filming in England and like most Marvel projects, the studio has put a veil of secrecy around it to prevent leaks. But thanks to leaked paparazzi pictures from the sets. Fans have managed to get a glimpse of lead actor Tom Hiddleston shooting. Now, more leaked pics from the sets have surfaced online, giving an even better look at Tom and potentially revealing the look of Sophia Di Martino’s character Sylvie. Also read: Loki 2 set pics show Tom Hiddleston back as trickster, reveal Eternals connect

Loki’s season one premiered in 2021 on Disney+ (and Disney+ Hotstar in India). The spinoff series sees Tom reprising his character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows how he encounters the Time Variance Authority (TVA), coming face-to-face with his female variant Sylvie (Sophia). The season ended on a cliffhanger with many questions about Loki and Sylvie’s future in the multiverse.

More of Loki and Sylvie 💚 pic.twitter.com/2U4Awe0yzF — Katja (@mrzelcas) August 10, 2022

New pictures shared by fan clubs on social media this past week show Loki and Sylvie at a McDonald’s outlet and also out on the London streets. The pics give the first good look at Tom’s Loki, wearing a shirt with a tie, along with a jacket. But more importantly, they also reveal some changes to the costume worn by Sylvie. The breastplate of her costume is more worn out as compared to season 1 and she is also sporting earrings bearing the ancient Egyptian ankh symbol. Fans have noted that another recent Marvel series had Egyptian symbolism--Moon Knight, with many wondering if there is a cross over, or at least a connection between the two.

Another video posted by a fan from the sets shows Loki fighting an invisible enemy in a parking lot. But what caught the fans’ attention is the location of the fight. In the background, a dealership of jet ski brand Piranha can be seen. Fans pointed out this has a connection to the series’ other lead Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius M. Mobius, a TVA agent who comes to befriend Loki. In season one, Morbius was shown to have an extreme interest in jet skis, as demonstrated by his reading of jet ski magazines during his free time.

The second season of Loki does not have an official release date as of yet. However, reports suggest it has been slotted for release around September 2023.

