Loki: Marvel fan theory suggests Captain America could appear in the MCU series, here's how

Loki will premiere its first episode on June 9, on Disney+. Ahead of its release, a fan theory suggests that Captain America could make an appearance on the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Chris Evans as Captain America and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

Marvel fans are counting down days to Loki's release. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role of God of Mischief for the Disney+ show. The trailers and teasers have paved the way for numerous theories. One of which involves Chris Evans' Captain America.

In Avengers: Endgame, fans witnessed Loki make his great escape from the hands of the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents with the Tesseract. The alternation in events left the superheroes to travel back to 1970 and obtain the tesseract. Avengers: Endgame also revealed that Steve Rogers heads back into time to return the infinity stones.

A Reddit user, heathen_yogi, has theorized that during Steve's attempt to return each stone to its rightful place, he could cross paths with Loki. The theory suggests that Steve doesn't successfully complete his mission, such as injecting Jane Foster with reality stone and returning the mind stone to Hydra. If that happens, it would create a butterfly effect, leading to Loki and the Time Variance Authority's intervention. This would lead Loki and Steve to cross paths.

The theory says, "Loki and the time cops interacting with Steve may be what convinces Steve to go back to the 40s and have the life he always wanted. In fact, the time cops may even be able to arrange for him to go into the past of his native timeline, thereby wrapping up a seeming plot hole in the end, which is how did Steve get to the present without the return pad, and the ambiguity of Peggy's life."

Also Read: Owen Wilson joins Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series

A similar situation was hinted at by the Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, back in 2019. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Joe said, "Loki, when he teleports away with the Time Stone, would create his own timeline. It gets very complicated, but it would be impossible for [Cap] to rectify the timeline unless he found Loki. The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as take the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality." Anthony added, "We’re dealing with this idea of multiverses and branched realities, so there are many realities."

As interesting as it sounds, there are possibilities of it not happening altogether. Several fan theories that took the internet by storm during WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winder Soldier did not pan out. Would this come true? Fans will have to watch Loki, streaming on Disney+ from June 9, to know.'

ott loki captain america

