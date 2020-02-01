Owen Wilson joins Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series

tv

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Disney Plus’ much-awaited Loki series. Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role of Loki, the God of Mischief, in the series that will be directed by Kate Herron.

According to Variety, the details of Wilson’s character has been kept under wraps as of now. Loki will be executive produced by Kevin Feige. Michael Waldron and Kate Herron are also executive producing the series, with Waldron also writing the project and Herron also attached as a director.

Wilson is best known for voicing Lightning McQueen, the lead character in the Pixar Cars franchise. His other film credits include The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wedding Crashers, Shanghai Noon, The Interns, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Darjeeling Limited, Midnight in Paris, and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. Wilson, also an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, will next be seen in The French Dispatch.

The six-episode Loki series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and explore a different version of the story with Loki at its centre. The show will also feature British actor Sophia Di Martino in a pivotal role. As per sources at Marvel Studios, Disney+ series will tie-in the launch of the show with supernatural sequel Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Loki series will premiere in 2021.

Marvel Studios is also planning to introduce Sera, its first transgender character in Loki. According to The Illuminerdi, the role is being described as a major supporting character which will not only appear on the series but also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in future.

Sera is an Anchorite. The Anchorites are a small group of male, wingless Angels who were kept inside a temple in Heven, the Tenth Realm. Sera was the only one of the Anchorites who identified as a woman, thus being the first and, so far, only major trans woman in Marvel comics. She also happens to be in a relationship with the character of Angela who is a daughter of Odin, Loki’s father.

